RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €35.58 ($41.86).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($44.12) price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

RWE opened at €38.65 ($45.47) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.02. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

