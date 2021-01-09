Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

RHP opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.41. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $91.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

