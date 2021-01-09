SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $21.57 on Top Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $21.57 or 0.00053278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $428,473.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00024079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00108950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.38 or 0.00717247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00220314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00052943 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

