Safe Haven 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $703,814.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and $703,814.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.27 or 0.00476759 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.