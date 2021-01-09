Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $89,124.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000847 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

