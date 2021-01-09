SafeCapital (SCAP) Market Cap Tops $62,630.66

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $62,630.66 and approximately $1.65 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00274378 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

