SafeCoin Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $845,094.03 and $129.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,666.17 or 0.99994972 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.85 or 0.00265202 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.65 or 0.00454049 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00147309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001785 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00030768 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001592 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

