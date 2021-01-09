Safex Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.92 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal and Livecoin. Safex Token has a market cap of $36.92 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000184 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000071 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

