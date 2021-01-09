Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.14.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In other Saia news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Saia by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth about $84,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Saia by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA opened at $193.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Saia has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.28.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

