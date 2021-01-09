salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NYSE CRM opened at $222.04 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,999 shares of company stock worth $60,218,724 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after acquiring an additional 386,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

