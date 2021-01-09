SaluS Price Reaches $18.55 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. SaluS has a market cap of $18.78 million and $4,252.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SaluS has traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.55 or 0.00045007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,047.38 or 0.99567952 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001956 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009815 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

