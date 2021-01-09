Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) (CVE:STA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) (CVE:STA)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 25,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 52,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$8.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Sanatana Resources Inc. (STA.V) Company Profile (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Tirua copper-gold project covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Solomon Islands; and Gold Rush project located in the Timmins Region of Ontario.

