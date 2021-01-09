Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPNS. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Sapiens International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Sapiens International stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $1,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after acquiring an additional 108,676 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

