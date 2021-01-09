Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRPT. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $82.29 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

