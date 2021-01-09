Scala (XLA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,004.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, Scala has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $3,004.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00024079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00108950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.38 or 0.00717247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00220314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00052943 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,322,189,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,522,189,688 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.