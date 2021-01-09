Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 338.03 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $85,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $194,734.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,333.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

