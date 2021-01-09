Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.40.

A number of analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,489,000 after purchasing an additional 340,901 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,177,000 after purchasing an additional 315,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after buying an additional 349,753 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Science Applications International by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 375,020 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAIC stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $100.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

