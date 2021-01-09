Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $257,436.98 and $3,211.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00023503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00107104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.61 or 0.00698524 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00217859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00051797 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

