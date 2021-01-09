ScPrime (SCP) Market Cap Hits $4.44 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. ScPrime has a market cap of $4.44 million and $4,032.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00024022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00108071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.97 or 0.00676575 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,517,378 coins and its circulating supply is 31,833,767 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

