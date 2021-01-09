SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Market Capitalization Hits $24,930.30

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $24,930.30 and $72.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.