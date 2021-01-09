Scry.info (DDD) Price Up 20.8% Over Last Week

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. Scry.info has a market cap of $977,272.66 and $61,862.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 75.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.69 or 0.04662500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00305042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Scry.info is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

