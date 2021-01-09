Scrypta Tops 24 Hour Volume of $73.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $439,049.32 and approximately $73.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.90 or 0.00274367 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00026119 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,178,425 coins and its circulating supply is 15,378,425 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

