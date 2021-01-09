Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total value of $5,061,631.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,449,083.86. Insiders sold 226,145 shares of company stock worth $40,267,846 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Seagen by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Seagen by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.81. Seagen has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

