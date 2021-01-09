Secret (SCRT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $385,748.00

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Secret coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $47.80 million and $385,748.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.92 or 0.00274400 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00030970 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001143 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 96.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.07 or 0.01108424 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 174,421,037,152,317 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

