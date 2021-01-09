Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Securitas alerts:

Securitas stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. Securitas has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $17.09.

Securitas AB offers security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.