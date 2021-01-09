Seele-N (SEELE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.98 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.86 or 0.03460421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00283319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

Buying and Selling Seele-N

Seele-N can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.