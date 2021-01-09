Seigniorage Shares Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $450,937.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $14.60 million and $450,937.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001775 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00024300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00109057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00708646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00220645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00053200 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,345,876 tokens. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Token Trading

Seigniorage Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

