Selfkey Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.26 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $9.59 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00043417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.46 or 0.04141546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00032776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00290108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,583,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, ABCC, Tidex, Binance, RightBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.