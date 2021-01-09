SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Releases Earnings Results

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) issued its earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 8.97%.
SemiLEDs stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.50.
SemiLEDs Company Profile
