SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Releases Earnings Results

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) issued its earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 8.97%.

SemiLEDs stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.50.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

