Semux Achieves Market Cap of $237,446.10 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Semux has a total market cap of $237,446.10 and $7,944.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Semux has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001041 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002096 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

