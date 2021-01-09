Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) (LON:SIGT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $162.52

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) (LON:SIGT)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.52 and traded as high as $169.89. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) shares last traded at $168.50, with a volume of 320,561 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 162.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.89%.

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

