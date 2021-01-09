Sentinel Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $157,136.37 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $157,136.37 and approximately $65,403.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00279449 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00028742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,148.95 or 0.02809787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.