Sentinel Chain (SENC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $53,055.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $167,185.55 and $53,055.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.61 or 0.04143167 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00033845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00291582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013102 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.