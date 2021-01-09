Sentinel (SENT) 1-Day Volume Tops $176,785.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. Sentinel has a market cap of $15.66 million and approximately $176,785.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 76.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

