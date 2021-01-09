Sentivate Price Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and $208,519.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.83 or 0.04142506 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00032519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.86 or 0.00289373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.