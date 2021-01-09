ShowHand Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One ShowHand token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ShowHand has a total market cap of $37,892.72 and $40.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00039052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00277777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00028664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,165.34 or 0.02842613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012067 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

