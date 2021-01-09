SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.20.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,732 shares of company stock worth $8,990,427. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 468.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $914.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 13.18. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

