Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,309 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.11% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

