Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) (CVE:SVE) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) (CVE:SVE) shares fell 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.68. 548,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 365,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a market capitalization of C$135.58 million and a P/E ratio of -68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 43.76 and a quick ratio of 43.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.62.

In other Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) news, Director W. Barry Girling sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$267,750.

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

