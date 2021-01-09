SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 92,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 100,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 286.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of SilverSun Technologies worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

