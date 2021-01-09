Silverway Hits Market Capitalization of $1,786.71 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Silverway has a total market cap of $1,786.71 and $131.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Silverway token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,485.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $562.75 or 0.01390027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00045592 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002070 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

