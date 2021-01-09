Simple Software Solutions Trading 38.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 76.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $132,845.13 and $50.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 261.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.70 or 0.00269771 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00026126 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,569,403 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.