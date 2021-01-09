Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $902.00

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00039353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00282785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00029236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,162.95 or 0.02833737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

