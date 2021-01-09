SingularDTV (SNGLS) Market Cap Reaches $3.62 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 15% against the dollar. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $148,689.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

