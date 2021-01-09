SingularityNET Trading Up 41.2% Over Last 7 Days (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $65.61 million and approximately $717,671.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.00277263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00028506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.17 or 0.02813197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012054 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGI is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,928,487 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

