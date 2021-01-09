SingularityNET Trading Up 63.5% Over Last Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $70.24 million and approximately $915,973.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 63.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0823 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00044126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 72.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.18 or 0.04627900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00033922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00306688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,582,931 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.