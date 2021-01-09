SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

SITM stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. SiTime has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $129.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -191.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.01.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 673 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $1,810,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,552,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $8,466,621 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 6.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

