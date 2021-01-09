SIX Tops 1-Day Volume of $329,723.00 (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. SIX has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $329,723.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIX has traded 95.6% higher against the US dollar. One SIX token can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Stellarport and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00107454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.79 or 0.00695993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00216387 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . The official website for SIX is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.