Skrumble Network (SKM) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Skrumble Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $383,557.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00044126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 72.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.18 or 0.04627900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00033922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00306688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

SKM is a token. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

