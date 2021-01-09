Skycoin (SKY) Market Cap Achieves $11.01 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $11.01 million and approximately $499,503.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00023268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00106448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.85 or 0.00707568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00218251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

